Instagram Smokeshow Gabby Epstein Rocks Strapless Black Top & Jeans While Posing On A Couch

Gabby Epstein delighted her Instagram fans when she shared a brand-new update of herself rocking a strapless top on Monday afternoon.

In the photo, the Australian model looked like a total smokeshow as she posed on a couch in the skimpy black shirt and a pair of light-colored jeans. The ensemble flaunted Gabby’s toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Gabby accessorized the outfit with multiple gold bracelets around her wrist, rings on her fingers, and some black open-toed heels on her feet.

The blond bombshell wore her golden locks parted down the middle and styled in wavy curls that rippled over her shoulders. The model also rocked a full face of makeup for the pictures, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added coral-colored blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her plump lips.

In one photo, Gabby looked away from the camera while giving a sultry stare. In the second snapshot, the model wore a beaming smile on her face, while revealing that she was on set working on a brand-new project.

In the background of the photos, some wooden shelves furnished with home decor can be seen above Gabby’s head.

Of course, Gabby’s more than 2.3 million followers could not get enough of the racy photos and flocked to click the like button nearly 19,000 times while leaving more than 190 comments in just the first hour after the post went live on the network.

“I’ve never seen you fully dressed before. I like it,” one of Gabby’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“You’re like actually the definition of WOW,” another admirer remarked.

Loading...

“You are the most stunning thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Keep up the good work gorgeous girl!” a third social media user wrote.

“What else do you do besides just being hot and awesome,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby seems to have no qualms about showcasing her flawless figure online for her fans to ogle. Just last week, the model dropped the jaws of her followers as she posed in a ruffled bikini that boasted vibrant colors such as purple, yellow, red, and pink.

That upload proved to be a very popular one among Gabby Epstein’s fans, and so far has racked up over 75,000 likes and more than 900 comments for the blond bombshell to date.