Brittani Boren Leach’s Infant Son Crew Dies, YouTuber Shares Heartbreaking News On Instagram

Brittani Boren Leach has had to endure what no parent ever should have to: the loss of a child. Unexpectedly, her son, Crew, was discovered not breathing after a nap and was quickly rushed to the hospital. However, over a series of days, the young child lost his battle and has died, according to a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Crew, who was only three months old, according to People, was discovered “unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day.” Prior to that, Brittani had posted a family picture and wished all of her followers a Merry Christmas.

Over a series of devastating Instagram posts, Brittani, 29, detailed the traumatic experience. At first, she asked followers for prayers after Crew was discovered unresponsive and taken to hospital.

“I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers,” Brittani posted four days ago along with an image of herself holding Crew’s hand.

“While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing,” she further explained.

Since then, several images have been shared to Brittani’s Instagram account detailing Crew’s decline. Initially, Crew was stabilized and his breathing was regulated using a ventilator but things began to deteriorate before the terrible news of his passing was posted.

“Crew’s tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he’s already dancing and playing in Heaven,” Brittani said in her next heartbreaking Instagram post.

As yet, no further details of Crew’s cause of death have been released. However, Brittani has stated that their loss will help “potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives,” as Crew goes into the operating room tomorrow for organ donation. Until then, Brittani says that she and the family will spend as much time with him, “bathing him, holding him and loving him.” She then shared a touching image drawn by Ashley Harmon that shows the family together, standing alongside Jesus, who is now holding Crew in his arms.

Along with spending as much time as possible with Crew, Brittani detailed that they were also busy creating mementos such as hand and footprint imprints, a family handprint tree and a fingerprint charm in order to remember their youngest child by.

Brittani Boren Leach is a successful YouTube star that came to fame after posting videos about her life as a stay-at-home mother. While the mother of five, her most recent video was posted a week ago and detailed the ups and downs of her life as a mother to four boys.