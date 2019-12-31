Top 5 Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2019

These couples made headlines for their high-profile breakups in 2019.

This year, 2019, was a year of heartbreak for many favorite stars in the entertainment industry. While some celebrity splits weren’t a complete shock, others — like This Is Us star Justin Hartley’s backdated split from his wife Chrishell Stause in November — were more unexpected.

Lady Gaga’s broken engagement to fiance Christian Carino in early 2019 came amid buzz that she was getting cozy with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. The co-stars’ steamy performance of their hit song “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards further fueled romance rumors as fans noted the “look of love” between them during the live duet. Months later, Cooper split from his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, but with two relationships done, he and Gaga never became a thing.

Other splits in 2019 also made headlines, even without a steamy duet.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

In February 2019, Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, after he reportedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. While the relationship as a whole was a train wreck — Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe days before baby True was born in 2018 — the circumstances of this split was especially crushing to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star because she was hurt by both her man and her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Since that time, there have been rumors that Khloe misses Tristan and that he has tried to woo her back.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

In August, less than eight months after their wedding, Miley Cyrus split from her hunky actor husband. Fans were thrown through an additional loop when Miley was photographed making out with Kaitlynn Carter on the heels of The Hills star’s breakup with Brody Jenner. While no reason for her split from Hemsworth was given, the “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram to assure fans that it had nothing to do with infidelity.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Miley wrote in late August. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. … I love Liam and always will.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

In a more down-low breakup, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ended their six-year relationship in May. The two A-listers had been notoriously private about their romance and only made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 MetGala. But In August, a source told Page Six that Kate was overheard telling friends at a restaurant that she was unbothered by sightings of her longtime boyfriend with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave because she and Foxx hadn’t been together “for months.”

Teresa and Joe Giudice

After her husband of 20 years served time in jail for fraud, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has now separated from him, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the celebrity site that while Teresa and Joe have separated, they have no plans to divorce just yet. But with Joe now living—and dating — in Italy, a reconciliation for the reality stars seems unlikely.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Sara Gilbert & Linda Perry

In another sad split, actress Sara Gilbert filed paperwork to separate from singer Linda Perry, her wife of five years, two days after Christmas, listing the date of separation as August 13 and citing “irreconcilable differences.” The Conners star requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4-year-old son, Rhodes, and requested that no spousal support be awarded to either Perry or herself, per TMZ. The split came as a surprise to followers of the couple, although there had been some rumors that Gilbert’s family life was suffering when she quit her moderator post on The Talk earlier this year.