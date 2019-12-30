Braunwyn Windham-Burke Slams Vicki Gunvalson With A Song That Labels Her The ‘Worst Real Housewife’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke threw shade at the OG!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Vicki Gunvalson are continuing to feud with one another online after wrapping production on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year.

After Gunvalson shared a video in which she stood by her statements demanding Windham-Burke tone down her racy antics on the Bravo reality series, Windham-Burke posted a screenshot of a parody of the Christmas hit “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which targeted the series’ OG.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on December 28, country songwriter Steve Bryant sang a rendition of the song titled, “Vicki, the OG Housewife,” and took aim at Gunvalson by labeling her the “worst real housewife of all” and singing that she has a voice that “could cut glass.”

“Some people think she’s crazy, others think she is an a**,” he continued.

In Bryant’s song, he suggested that when it comes to viewers of The Real Housewives of Orange County, they would “be happy” to see Gunvalson left out of the upcoming 15th season of the show. He even said that Andy Cohen had enough of Gunvalson’s antics at the reunion and threw her off the couch.

During the conclusion of the three-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special on Thursday, December 26, Gunvalson slammed Windham-Burke, a mother of seven, for discussing her threesomes with husband Sean Burke and for making out with their co-star, Tamra Judge. As she explained, she didn’t approve of Windham-Burke’s “nakedness” and felt her antics were “disrespectful.”

In response to Gunvalson’s comments about her behavior, Windham-Burke said that the person she showcased on The Real Housewives of Orange County was who she is and pointed out that she didn’t join the series to give fans a distorted view of her life.

After Gunvalson was then accused of being homophobic, the longtime reality star took to her Instagram page to defend herself.

“I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic. I’m gonna hit it right on, head on — I am not homophobic,” Gunvalson said, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr. “I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic].

Gunvalson went on to say that she believes Windham-Burke’s behavior is “inappropriate” and said that if she wants to act like that with her husband and others, she should do it off camera.