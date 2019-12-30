‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Oversized Sweatshirt & Beanie

Thylane Blondeau is stunning as usual in her most recent social media share. As those who follow her on her popular Instagram page are well aware, Blondeau has been named “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World” by fans, and all of her photos support the fact that she is, in fact, stunning. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of followers, the model sizzled in another chic look.

In the shot, Blondeau did not specifically tell fans where she was, but she struck a pose outside in the middle of a pedestrian crosswalk. For her look, the beauty rocked a plain black beanie, wearing her short, brunette tresses down and straight. While clad in an oversized gray sweatshirt, the social media star wore a large black jacket draped over her shoulders and also rocked a pair of tight black pants. Blondeau accessorized the look with a lengthy silver necklace and held a Nintendo in her hand.

She appeared to be wearing some makeup in the shot that included mascara, blush, and lip gloss, and she covered the majority of her face with a pair of oversized, purple sunglasses that she wore on the bridge of her nose. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 93,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more asked where she got different items from her outfit while others had no words and opted to comment on the photo by using their choice of emoji. A few more asked the beauty what game she was playing on the Nintendo.

“How is it possible you look gorgeous no matter what you wear!” one fan asked.

“I dream of a like from you,” another Instagram user added.

“Your eyes are crystals. I love you so much,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another smoking hot and revealing ensemble. In the photo, Blondeau struck a pose in front of a big, leafy green wall while clad in a beautiful, sparkly black dress that showed off her stunning figure. Like most of her photos do, that one earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 86,000 likes.