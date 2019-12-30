Halle Berry Re-Posts Her Hottest Photos Of The Year As She Celebrates The End Of 2019

Halle Berry re-posted some of her favorite snapshots from 2019 on her Instagram account as she celebrates the end of the year on Monday.

In the photos, Halle is seen in a variety of poses, many of them seductive and sultry. The Oscar-winning actress looked smoking hot in the shots as she revealed they are her “top nine” pictures from the past year.

In the first photo, the actress went braless underneath a wet, white tank top. The shirt read “no bra club” on it and it clearly showcased Halle’s naked chest beneath the sheer material.

The second photo featured Halle lifting her shirt up to put her gym-honed body on full display. The Hollywood icon was dripping with sweat in the shot as she gave her fans a peek at her rock-hard six-pack abs while beaming a smile.

The third snap showed Halle in a plunging maroon dress as she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards looking like a total smokeshow. The next post was a video montage of some of the actress’ most famous roles set to a Beyonce song.

In the fifth photograph, Halle went completely topless while flaunting her spine tattoo. The ink stretched from her neck all the way down her back and featured a leaf design.

The next shot was a simple selfie of Halle rocking a sheer, black top. The seventh post was another video as more of her characters were featured to a rap song.

Another topless photo of the actress in the desert was the eighth upload. This was followed by a snap of Halle showing some skin in a leopard-print robe while laying on a couch covered in the same pattern, ending the slideshow.

“Thank you for riding with me on this platform. I appreciate you and that special feeling I get from ALL of you. Happy 2020!!” she wrote in the caption of the deck.

Halle’s nearly six million followers went wild for the photos and made quick work of clicking the “like” button more than 96,000 times while leaving nearly 2,000 comments in the first 30 minutes after the post was uploaded.

Loading...

“Product of loveliness. Have a Happy New Year queen,” one of Halle’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Thank you for gracing us with your beauty and talent,” stated another loyal admirer.

“Have your children thanked you for perfect genes?” a third commenter asked.

“Thank you for being so beautiful and allowing us to make this journey with you,” a fourth social media user gushed over Halle Berry’s end of year post.