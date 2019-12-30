Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tight Pants On San Francisco Trip

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot triple update from her trip to San Francisco. The blond bombshell rocked an ensemble that was more full coverage than her typical looks, but still managed to flaunt her curves.

The photograph was taken by Sara’s partner, Jacob Witzling, as she gave him a photographer credit in the caption of the post. She posed on a sandy beach with the water lapping at the shore and the Golden Gate Bridge visible in the background.

Sara looked dressed for chillier weather in a pair of tight plaid pants which clung to her hips and thighs and had a looser fit from the knee down. She paired the pants with a cozy-looking white sweater and a rust-colored beanie that her wavy blond hair peeked out of. Sara kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of lace-up booties to finish off the look. The sweater had an interesting fringe detail on the chest and arms, which Sara tucked into her pants to emphasize her petite waist.

In the first snap, she smiled at the camera as she posed on the sand. For the second, she placed one hand on her hip and brought the other up to her mouth as she gazed off in the distance. An adorable black dog photobombed her pic. The canine was seen digging in the sand in the background of the shot.

In the third and final snap, Sara opted to flaunt her ample derrière by sharing a more closely-cropped photo taken from behind. Sara had her back turned to the camera and glanced over her shoulder, looking slightly into the distance. The blond beauty had a minimal makeup look with pink lips and flawless skin. The plaid pants clung to her toned derrière, flaunting her incredible physique.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap. The post received over 71,000 likes within just one day. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling triple update.

“Lovely outfit. That’s a long drive from Oregon,” one fan commented.

Loading...

“You are absolutely gorgeous so beautiful,” another fan added.

“The Golden Gate and you… two master pieces [sic],” wrote a third follower, who seemed to admire two things in the shots.

“Stunning beautiful and sexy goddess,” a fourth social media user complimented.

Sara has been loving plaid prints lately and is always finding ways to incorporate the pattern into her ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara rocked a tiny plaid miniskirt that showcased her toned legs to perfection.