Chrissy Teigen Relishes ‘Sloppy Kisses’ From Son Miles In Adorable New Photo

Chrissy Teigen may be making headlines most recently for her upcoming appearance as co-host of NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020, but she’s also making waves on social media with her latest share. On Monday, December 30, the former swimsuit model took to Instagram to share an absolutely adorable photo with her fans, one which saw her on the receiving end of some smooches from her 1-year-old son, Miles.

In this particular image, mother and son can be seen cuddling up close to one another in an infinity pool, both being backgrounded by blue skies and bluer waters. A palm tree and various other plants can also be seen in the background as Chrissy and Miles enjoy an afternoon swim together. Holding her son tightly in her arms, Chrissy closes her eyes as Miles delivers quite the kiss to her, his curls slick and straight from a previous dip in the water. For her part, most of Chrissy’s signature tawny tresses appear dry.

Sporting a chic black headband, a too-cute topknot, and a very natural makeup look, the model turned mommy looks positively glowing under the bright light of the sun. Both mother and child appear to be relishing the private moment, with no other pool-goers visible in the photographic frame.

In the brief caption attached to the sweet snapshot, the television personality and celebrity chef made her affection and love for her son quite clear. It seems that Chrissy’s fans were equally on board with the sentiment of the share, with over 270,000 users lavishing a like in response to the post in less than an hour. Several comments left in the appropriate section seemed to reflect the deep respect and adoration that the former model’s fans hold for her, and her family.

“How do they go from this to running from our hugs? So strange,” one fan remarked, waxing philosophical while adding a string of crying-laughing emoji.

“Baby kisses are literally the best!” a second user enthused, adding a single heart-eyed emoji to their comment for emphasis.

“Ewwwww says he when he grows up… lol enjoy it while you can!! Love this pic!!!” a third admirer wrote, capping off their comment with a trio of solid heart emoji.

“Can’t wait for the haters to project their weirdness on this cute pic,” a fourth follower quipped, perhaps anticipating negative comments.

Thankfully, most comments appear to be fully in support of Chrissy and Miles and their adorable display of affection. Those who follow the TV star also know that, soon enough, they’ll be able to witness her on the small screen on New Year’s Eve — though Miles will probably be absent, midnight likely being a bit beyond his usual bedtime.