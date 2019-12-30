‘The Witcher’ Knocks Baby Yoda From Top Spot

Less than two weeks from its release, 'The Witcher' has managed to topple 'The Mandalorian' in regard to viewing demand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Baby Yoda has become the darling of the internet since its first appearance in Disney’s The Mandalorian. However, after countless adorable memes, Baby Yoda has been knocked from his pedestal by Geralt of Rivia, according to Business Insider.

Dropping on December 20, Netflix’s The Witcher has been drawing huge audiences. This is thanks in part to its built-in fan base from the book and video game series and as a result of viewers desperate for a new epic fantasy series to devour since HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded earlier in the year.

Even though Netflix refuses to release data regarding how many viewers tune into shows released via their streaming platform, there are other ways in which to gauge popularity. Parrot Analytics captures “TV content consumption and engagement from billions of fans around the world,” according to their website. This knowledge is then used to help understand viewership trends across platforms. Data is supplied from social media, video streaming, photo sharing, blogging content, and other various online sources. It is then collated into usable information regarding what people are watching and talking about.

While The Mandalorian has topped viewership charts last week according to data supplied by Parrot Analytics, The Witcher has now knocked the sci-fi series from the top place to become the “top show in the world the week of December 22 to 28.” This is no mean feat considering the new series is up against the Star Wars franchise and has only been out for a short time. The data is also based across all platforms, not just streaming providers such as Netflix and Disney Plus. In the U.S., the news is the same. The Witcher saw “nearly 127 million demand expressions” compared to 115 million for The Mandalorian.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

“The Witcher’s immediate worldwide success highlights the impact that a binge-released series can have on driving audience demand,” said a Parrot Analytics representative.

“Its success is also crucial for Netflix heading into the 2020s as the streamer fights off new SVOD players and declining global digital original demand share.”

Netflix has also confirmed that their new series is only second to Stranger Things in regard to popularity for a Netflix Originals series. Stranger Things was also the previously most in-demand streaming series prior to the release of The Mandalorian, which quickly booted it from the top position in the U.S.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 has already been confirmed. The Mandalorian is currently available to view on Disney Plus.