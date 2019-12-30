Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Is A Blond Bombshell In A Black Miniskirt & Plunging Top

Cindy Prado was dressed to kill in a black ensemble for her brand-new Instagram photo on Monday. The Cuban model got the pulses of her fans racing in the skimpy outfit as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, Cindy looked like a blond bombshell wearing a little miniskirt that showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She paired the skirt with a long-sleeved top, which was only buttoned a bit at the mid-section, flaunting the model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs in the process.

Cindy had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders as she accessorized the look with a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder, a gold chain and pendant around her neck, a ring on her finger, and some strappy black heels.

The Florida-based Instagram favorite also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a hint of black eyeliner. She also included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to accent her cheekbones, and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

Of course, many of Cindy’s over 862,000 followers were left stunned after seeing the gorgeous photo and clicked the like button over 3,800 times while leaving nearly 70 comments within the first 35 minutes to share their love and support for the snap.

“Yes ma’am!!! You are absolutely beautiful!!!” one of Cindy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another admirer declared.

“Wowww cindy u are absolutely stunning. What a gorgeous looking girl u are. Definitely my dream girl,” a third comment read.

“Yeessss girl. You are serving up a seriously sexy look in this picture, and I’m here for it. I can’t get enough of your posts and you are my absolute favorite model to follow on IG!” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy’s racy black two-piece dress snap was preceded by a smoking hot bikini shot, where the model donned a gray-and-black bathing suit that dropped the jaws of her followers.

In the caption, Cindy Prado revealed that she was working on building a life that she didn’t need to take a vacation from. The photo has earned the model over 27,000 likes and more than 370 comments to date.