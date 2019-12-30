Caitlyn Jenner Reflects On Her Divorce From Kris Jenner: ‘People And Circumstances Change’

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her marriage to Kris Jenner five years after their divorce.

The former Olympian was married to the momager and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for more than two decades before the couple shocked their fans by separating and — eventually — getting a divorce in 2014. Caitlyn recently shared in her interview with the Daily Mail what it was that caused them to dissolve their marriage. She shared with the outlet that — although she and Kris had a “great relationship for a long time” — the two began to drift apart. Cait also confirmed that the reason for the marriage ending had nothing to do with her decision to transition from male to female that same year.

“When Kris and I separated, it wasn’t because of trans issues. It was for a million other reasons,” Caitlyn dished. “We built an amazing family, but circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong.”

Caitlyn also insisted that neither she nor Kris wanted to make their marriage work. She also said that they both wanted to explore other things in their lives and weren’t upset when it was time to consider divorcing.

“Our relationship didn’t work anymore and we mutually decided that it was time to split up,” Caitlyn said. “There was no animosity.”

Both Caitlyn and Kris brought in children from their previous marriages when they met in the 1990s. During their marriage, they had two biological children together — Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The pair’s split came shortly after both Kendall and Kylie turned 18.

Although her transition had nothing to do with her divorce from Kris, Caitlyn said that she knew it was time for her to be her authentic self during that time as well. According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn has said that she didn’t regret her life as Bruce before she transitioned at age 65. She has also shared that she doesn’t regret the family she cultivated as Bruce either.

Since their divorce, both Caitlyn and Kris have moved on with their lives. The former talk show host has been in a relationship with Corey Gamble since 2014. As for Caitlyn, the I Am Cait alum hasn’t shared that she’s in a romance, but she does have several close friends. Fans suspected that she was dating her business partner, Sophie Hutchins, who is 40 years younger than Caitlyn. Sophie, however, has since denied the rumors and is reportedly dating a man at the moment.