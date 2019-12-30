Donald Trump Has Made 2019 One Of The Most Corrupt Years In History, Says Former Prosecutor

In an op-ed for USA Today, former federal corruption prosecutor Noah Bookbinder argues that 2019 is one of the most corrupt years in the United States’ history thanks to Donald Trump and his alleged abuses of power, which ultimately led to his impeachment.

“Indeed, the impeachment articles themselves note that the conduct they describe is part of a disturbing pattern of behavior stretching back through this presidency,” Bookbinder wrote. “The events of 2019, a dizzying year that serves as a microcosm of this ethically challenged administration, show the path to impeachment was paved with ethics lapses, scandals and apparent lawbreaking.”

Bookbinder continued to outline the many instances of corruption connected to Trump. He notes the testimony of Trump’s now-imprisoned attorney Michael Cohen, who said that Trump personally directed him to pay off a woman claiming to have had an affair with the president. Bookbinder also highlighted Trump’s refusal to cooperate with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the subsequent report of Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation.

“On at least four separate occasions, Trump’s conduct was so obstructive that it would almost certainly have been criminally charged had Mueller not felt bound by a Justice Department opinion barring indictment of a sitting president.”

Bookbinder also highlighted that the report documented numerous incidents of Trump threatening and intimidating witnesses, which is a pattern he believes resurfaced during the Ukraine scandal. He ultimately concludes the piece by accusing Trump of acting “above the law” since he became president and points to the real estate mogul’s actions as reason that 2019 is one of the “most scandal-ridden and corrupt” in the history of the country.

Trump’s conduct has led to the passing of two articles of impeachment: one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress. As The Inquisitr previously reported, constitutional law professor F. Michael Higginbotham believes that Trump should follow in former President Richard Nixon’s footsteps and resign for the benefit of the already-divided country.

"I don't think Nancy Pelosi's strategy had anything to do with getting under the President's skin but rather to provide whatever assurances were possible that there would actually be a fair trial in the Senate." -Rep. John Garamendi on the impasse over the Trump impeachment trial pic.twitter.com/ni0qKqKPOQ — CNN (@CNN) December 28, 2019

Regardless, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly expressed his plan to work with Trump and the White House during the forthcoming Senate trial, which has some concerned about fairness. According to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, concerns are not strictly on the Democratic side, with some Republicans in the Senate allegedly worried about McConnell’s impeachment strategy.

Blumenthal referenced Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s concerns and suggested that his Republican colleagues likely feel the same way. According to Blumenthal, there are five to 10 colleagues in particular that have expressed “severe misgivings” about McConnell’s approach.