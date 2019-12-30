Sommer Ray Teases Fans & Tugs At Underwear In Sultry Update

Model Sommer Ray gave her fans something to get excited about Monday with her latest Instagram update, which showed her flaunting her curves in a set of mismatched underwear.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her in the sexy ensemble. She was on two large striped pillows that were placed on a wooden floor in what appeared to be a living room. Large windows and part of a unique, white sofa could be seen behind her. She wore a white lace bra with a pair of bright blue-and-yellow thong panties.

The first photo captured Sommer sitting on her knees with her back arched slightly. She leaned forward on her hands in a pose that gave her followers a nice peek at her cleavage. The stance also showed off her toned thighs and the curve of her hip. The beauty’s long, wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the second snap, Sommer sat with her back to the camera, giving her fans a good look at her derrière in the thong panties. She teased her followers by pulling on the sides of the undies, while looking back at the camera with a serious look on her face. Her shapely shoulders and toned arms were on display as well. Her hair was gathered over one shoulder, showing off her back and a piece of the lace bra.

Sommer looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included dark brows and smoky eyeshadow. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a few rings on her fingers.

The update was a hit, garnering over 440,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Sommer joked with her fans, telling them they could watch her YouTube channel if they were bored.

Some fans were already ahead of her, writing in the comments that they had already seen her videos.

“I’ve already seen every video,” one fan admitted.

“Awesome YouTube channel,” a second admirer wrote.

Loading...

Other fans commented on how sexy Sommer looked in the pics.

“Look how stunning you actually are I love you,” quipped a third follower.

“Sommer is a literal goddess,” commented a fourth fan.

It’s not unusual for Sommer’s fans to rave about how she looks. One of her more popular posts in the past few days showed her looking sexy as she struck a couple of sultry poses in a plaid nightshirt.