Bikini Model Alexa Collins Smoulders In A Dangerously Short, Curve-Hugging Teal Dress

Alexa Collins is flaunting her killer figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Monday, the bikini model wowed her 666,000 followers on the social media platform with a smoking hot new snap that brought some serious heat to her page. In the shot, Alexa was seen posing in her apartment in Miami, Florida and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. She asked her fans what plans they had for New Year’s Eve in the caption of the post, while also revealing that she was personally excited to see some fireworks.

Though the year-end celebration isn’t until tomorrow, Alexa was already dressed for the occasion in an eye-popping ensemble from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The blond bombshell slayed in a gorgeous, teal dress from the U.K.-based retailer that was made of a ruched velvet fabric that flattered her hourglass figure in all of the right ways. It boasted an off-the-shoulder style and a sweetheart neckline that fell daringly low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage to her audience.

Meanwhile, its daringly short length upped the ante of her outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed Alexa’s upper thighs, teasing her fans with a glimpse of her sculpted legs. Its curve-hugging nature defined her peachy derriere, while also accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Alexa kept her look simple, and accessorized with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She appeared to have added extensions to her platinum blond tresses, which were styled in a high ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder.

As for her beauty, the social media sensation was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. She added black eye liner and a thick coat of mascara as well, making her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s followers began showering the sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed with love. The new post had earned more than 1,400 likes after just 35 minutes of going live on her feed — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section already as well, where many left compliments for the stunner on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely beautiful in that dress,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexa a “knockout.”

“Doesn’t get any better than this! Perfection!” commented a third.

While Alexa often impresses her followers with her going out looks, she also knows how to slay in comfy lounge wear. A set of photos shared to her feed over the weekend saw her looking gorgeous in a white crop-top and shorts while enjoying a relaxing day on the couch. Fans were equally as impressed with the cozy look, which racked up nearly 15,000 likes.