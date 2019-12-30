‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is Facing Rumors Of A Potential Firing Ahead Of Filming On Season 15

Kelly Dodd stepped out in Southern California amid exit rumors.

Kelly Dodd may not be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Days after the Season 14 reunion came to a dramatic conclusion after three episodes, a Radar Online report shared photos of Dodd’s recent outing with her dogs in Southern California and noted that the newly engaged mother of one may be fired from the Bravo series ahead of production on Season 15.

As the outlet explained, Dodd, as well as other cast members, may be on the chopping block after an extremely tense season with her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, who she hit on the head with a mallet, and Vicki Gunvalson, who she targeted throughout the recent episodes.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Dodd’s feud with Gunvalson led Gunvalson to file a lawsuit against Dodd in early November, accusing her of costing her money by suggesting she was a con woman during filming on Season 14. However, a short time after Gunvalson filed the lawsuit against her co-star, she withdrew her filing and proceeded to make amends with Dodd during the taping of the Season 14 reunion days later.

Radar Online went on to say that when it comes to casting on Season 15, producers are “deadlocked” over who should stay and who should go.

“They don’t want the show to become redundant and stale,” an insider revealed.

“The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly,” the source continued. “But do viewers want to keep seeing the same thing over and over?”

Following filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, Dodd began dating Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal and just three months later, after being introduced to one another by Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, Dodd and Leventhal became engaged.

While Dodd and Leventhal’s engagement didn’t take place during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County, it was addressed during the finale episode and discussed during the reunion taping.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd revealed to Bravo earlier this month that she and Leventhal were building a home together and planning for the next chapter in their lives.

“We’re at a selfish part of our lives, so we’re really about building a partnership and building a home together. That’s our primary focus right now is building our family together,” Dodd explained, according to the network’s December 9 report.

As for more kids, Dodd joked that they would have a couple more before confirming that she and Leventhal were not open to having any children.