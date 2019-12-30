Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Slays On The Beach In Minuscule Black Bikini: ‘Upgrading My Tan For 2020’

Another day, another sizzling new bikini look for Camila Coelho.

On Monday, the Brazilian bombshell wowed her 8.5 million Instagram followers with an eye-popping new set of photos that proved hard to be ignored. A geotag indicated that the duo of snaps were taken in Fernando de Noronha in Brazil, where the model was enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The golden sunshine spilled over the babe’s flawless figure, allowing her to work on “updgrading [her] tan for 2020.”

Of course, a day in the sand called for the perfect swimwear and Camila’s — as usual — did not disappoint. The social media sensation looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Camila slayed in her skimpy black two piece that did way more showing than covering up. Her bikini top boasted thin shoulder straps that flaunted her toned arms, as well as a low scoop neckline that put an ample amount of cleavage well on display. A teasing cutout and ring detail fell right in the middle of her bust, exposing even more of her voluptuous assets to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Camila also rocked a pair of simple black bikini bottoms for her relaxing day under the sun. The high-cut number left the stunner’s sculpted legs completely bare for her fans to admire, while offering a look at her killer curves as well. It also featured a curved waistband that sat high on Camila’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The Instagram influencer accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a slew of jewelry, including hoop earrings, a stack of bracelets, and a shell necklace for a tropical vibe. She sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to provide some shade from the sun’s harsh rays. She wore her dark tresses down and covered the top of her head with a patterned bandana to complete the eye-popping look.

Unsurprisingly, Camila’s double update was an instant hit with her millions of fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 115,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number is still growing. Over 700 notes filled the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote.

Another said that Camila was “perfection.”

“Obsessed with your abs,” commented a third.

There has been no shortage of bikini snaps from Camila’s vacation in Brazil. Last week, the model wowed her fans again with a set of photos that saw her catching some “vitamin sea” in an itty-bitty leopard-print bikini. Fans were equally as impressed with the look, which they awarded with over 269,000 likes.