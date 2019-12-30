Miranda Lambert Looks Smoking Hot In Mini Dress & Cowboy Boots

Singer Miranda Lambert gave her fans something to get excited about Monday in her latest social media share. The celebrity looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram update, which showed her rocking a sexy mini dress with a pair of cowboy boots.

In the photo, Miranda was standing inside what appeared to be a barn in front a stack of hay bales that were decorated with string lights. String lights could also be seen hanging from the ceiling in the background.

The singer’s dress was maroon and had a low-cut neckline that gave her followers a peek at her cleavage. The dress featured rows of sequins across the front of the bodice and vertical rows of sequins below the waistline. She sported a pair of metallic cowboy boots that added some glam to her look. The outfit showed off her toned legs as she struck a pose and smiled for the camera. Miranda looked to be ready for the colder temperatures with a leather jacket that was adorned with gold and silver sequins.

The “Heart Like Mine” singer wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes, and blush on her cheeks. She wore a dark red lipstick that added a sexy vibe to her look. Miranda also carried a round shoulder bag that matched her dress. She wore a pair of silver dangle earrings to add a bit of bling to the outfit. The purse featured a brass longhorn design and studs, adding to her country vibe. All dressed up, Miranda looked like she was about to step out for a night on the town.

In the caption, she hoped her fans had a happy new year. She also plugged Idyllwind, her apparel company. A quick look at the site revealed that the dress and the boots were available through the company.

The post was a smash hit, garnering over 30,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Her followers wished her the same, and many couldn’t help but comment on how hot she looked in the outfit.

“You look sensational!” one admirer said.

“So pretty! Listening to your music right now!” a second fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning pic beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“You are GORGEOUS @mirandalambert,” a fourth fan gushed.

Not too long ago, Miranda shared another photo of her looking fabulous wearing a fringe dress from her brand.