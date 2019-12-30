‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Red Bikini & Unbuttoned Jeans

Lauren Drain is putting on another insanely sexy display for her fans on Instagram. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on social media know, Drain just gave birth to her first child, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing a mix of current shots as well as throwbacks on her popular page. In one of the more recent posts that was shared for fans, the bombshell sizzled in a short video.

In the clip, Drain didn’t specifically mention where she was, but she posed front and center in the video, appearing to be in some sort of industrial building with white brick walls. The short video was set to music and Drain could be seen playfully tugging at her bikini top and blowing kisses at the camera. For her look, the stunner wore her long, blond locks down and straight. She also sported a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model put her amazing figure on display in a sexy red bikini that left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Drain’s rock-hard abs took center stage in the shot. On her lower half, she sported a pair of matching red suit bottoms and distressed jeans that were unbuttoned. In the caption of the post, the stunner urged her fans to join her 2020 fitness program.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her plenty of attention from her loyal followers, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that they would be joining the program while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“I would recommend this program to anyone! I will be doing this again and I’m so excited,” one follower gushed.

“Super body sexy,” another fan chimed in, adding a few flame emoji.

“Wow for a body and god bless u,” a third wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time in some seriously sexy undergarments. For the occasion, Drain once again flaunted her flawless figure in a pair of lacy red lingerie that dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Her toned and tanned legs were also on display in the shot and it comes as no surprise that her fans went absolutely wild over it.