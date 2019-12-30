Nina Agdal Rocks Neon Pink Bikini While Vowing To ‘Protect Our Mother Earth’ In The New Year

Nina Agdal’s latest Instagram post is getting her fans excited for more reasons than one.

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her account to reveal one of her New Year’s resolutions with her 1.7 million followers. She explained in the caption of the post that in 2020, she will continue to do her part in protecting the Earth “because she is everything to all of us.”

Fans certainly seemed supportive of Nina’s assertion for the next year, but her 2020 plan wasn’t all that captivated their attention. Also included in the upload was a set of three photos of the babe posing on the beach in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The bikini model wowed in the neon pink two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The set included a bandeau style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its low, square neckline teased just a glimpse of cleavage as well, but that was just the beginning of the stunner’s skin-baring display.

On her lower half, Nina sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary. The model’s long, sculpted legs were left well within eyesight thanks to its high-cut design that certainly upped the ante of her beach day ensemble. Meanwhile, the garment’s curved waistband sat high on Nina’s hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Nina accessorized with a pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling to her swimwear ensemble. Her dark tresses were worn down and appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the ocean before the trio of snaps was captured. She also appeared to be going completely makeup free, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans heaped praise onto the model’s sexy triple Instagram update. The snaps have earned nearly 23,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments within the first day of going live to the social media platform.

“Awh you’re absolutely gorgeous honey,” one person wrote.

“Goals goals goals,” said another.

Others commented on Nina’s goal for the next year.

“An excellent goal! We should all start to protect and care!” a third fan said.

Pink seems to be Nina’s go-to color lately. Another recent addition to the model’s Instagram page saw her again on the beach. This time she was in a strapless, light pink bikini that left little to the imagination. The ensemble also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 55,000 likes.