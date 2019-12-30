Lori Harvey Sizzles In Skintight Black Dress While Posing For A Sultry Photo In Nigeria

Lori Harvey looked like a bombshell while wearing a skintight black dress for her most recent Instagram photo, which was shared to her account on Sunday.

In the racy snap, Lori looked smoking hot as she posed in the form-fitting gown. The dress traced the 22-year-old’s curves, showing off her toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, and curvy hips.

Lori — who is the daughter of famed television talk show host Steve Harvey — has used her family name and gorgeous good looks to acquire quite the following online. Her fans have come to look forward to her stunning photos.

In her latest shot, Lori wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Lori gazed away from the camera with a sultry stare in the snap and rocked a full face of makeup. The model sported sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to the application with some pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and nude lips. She also accessorized with white polish on her toes and fingernails.

A stunning establishment could be seen in the background of the photo. White marble floors, black and gold pillars, and built-in shelves dominated the photo’s environment. Lori revealed in the caption that she was in Lagos, Nigeria when the photo was taken, and captioned the pic with a simple black heart emoji.

Lori’s more than 1.4 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photograph, clicking the “like” button over 241,000 times and leaving over 2,000 comments since it was shared to the platform a day ago.

“If you had a twin I would still choose you,” one of Lori’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I’m tired of this Lori. This isn’t fair,” another adoring fan joked.

“You ever see people’s pictures and just wonder how they can possibly be this gorgeous? Well that’s how I feel every time you post,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“Girl honestly, you bomb af. I aint [sic] mad at you,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori’s beauty hasn’t gone unnoticed by celebrities either, as she’s been linked to stars such as Diddy, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, and rapper Future, who recently posted a photo of the young beauty on his Instagram account.

It seems that Lori’s life — including who she is dating — will continue to spark interest for her fans in the new year.