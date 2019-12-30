Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Stunning Body While Wearing A T-Shirt And Boy Shorts On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion posted an Instagram video of her amazing physique with her 7.7 million Instagram followers.

The “Cash S–t” rapper recently shared a revealing video of herself on the photo-sharing app. In the video, Megan lifts up her shirt to show her fans her flat stomach, which is decorated with a belly button ring. Her fans can see that she isn’t wearing a bra in the video, which allows the bottom half of her breasts to peek through. Megan is also wearing blue and black boy shorts in the video as she records herself with her phone. She is seen moving her hips in the video, as she shows her fans the progress her body has made.

Megan decided not to rock a glamorous look for her Instagram share. The rapper’s hair is styled in a center part, and is bone straight as it flows down to her shoulders. She is also not wearing any makeup as she shows off her curves. She is also showing off her acrylic nails in the video, which seems to have taken place in the rapper’s bedroom.

In her caption, Megan revealed that she posted the video because she was feeling “fine af” when she decided to record herself. She also said that she recently put on some weight due to constantly being on the road for her performances. The Inquisitr previously shared that, since her star has begun to rise this year, she has been on the tickets for multiple festivals and live shows, which has impacted her eating and fitness habits.

While she says she is now getting back on track, her fans were more than pleased with Megan’s progress so far. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper received more than 2.5 million views on her post. She also received more than 11,000 comments.

“Yesssss Sliim thick Stalli,” one fan wrote.

“You gained it in all the right places apparently,” another fan shared of Megan’s current weight gain.

“Let me borrow that stomach to iron though,” one follower requested.

“WAIST SMALL BUT THAT A–PHAT,” another follower acknowledged.

Megan is known for her body-positive Instagram photos and videos. Prior to her steamy post, she showed off her famous derriere. The Houston-born rapper was in her city for the holidays and shared a few photos with her fans during her vacation. In one post, she is wearing a grey sweatsuit that fits tightly on her body. The hooded jacket is cropped in the photo, allowing her stomach to peek through.