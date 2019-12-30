Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Impossibly Tiny Orange Bikini: ‘Taking In The Last Days Of The Decade’

Candice Swanepoel is finishing out the decade in one of her favorite ensembles — a bikini.

On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel made an appearance on the official Instagram account for her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, in a new photo that fans can’t seem to get enough of. The sizzling snap saw Candice stretching out on the floor, with an ornate patterned rug beneath her. Behind her was a plush bed, which was covered by long, sheer mosquito netting.

Her look for the snap was, of course, a two-piece set from Tropic of C that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Judging by the reaction of the brand’s 353,000 Instagram followers, the model certainly did her line justice.

Candice looked smoking hot in the skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination. Tags on the snap indicated that she was wearing the Praia top and bottom in the “papagayo” color — a burnt orange hue that popped against the model’s deep tan.

The Praia top was a halter-style number with impossible tiny, triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to cover the stunner’s voluptuous assets. Plenty of sideboob was left well within eyesight thanks to the scandalous design, while its plunging neckline left even more cleavage on display. Adding a unique flair to the piece was its extra-long ties, which were wrapped tight around Candice’s torso to highlight her slender frame.

The matching Praia bottoms also provided quite a show for Candice’s audience. The itty-bitty garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her sculpted legs completely bare, and also teased a glimpse at her pert derriere. Its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Candice kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, or even shoes, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. She wore her dirty blond hair down in messy waves, which were gathered to one side of her shoulders and spilled down in front of her chest. The babe also sported a full face of makeup that included a dark blush, glistening highlighter, heavily lined eye, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Loading...

To no surprise, Candice’s latest bikini look proved extremely popular with her fans. The upload has earned nearly 4,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Some even took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to express their love through emoji, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Candice often earns attention on social media for her impressive figure. A recent addition to her personal Instagram account saw her going topless while also showing off her curvy booty in a pair of sheer white workout leggings. Fans went absolutely wild for the image and awarded the photo over 182,000 likes.