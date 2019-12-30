‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Is Reportedly ‘Nervous’ After Andy Cohen Teases Cast Changes

Andy Cohen teased of cast changes earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast has reportedly been left shaking in their boots after Andy Cohen hinted on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live earlier this month, via The Inquisitr, that there would be some casting changes made ahead of Season 15.

According to a report shared by Hollywood Life on December 29, Cohen’s comments have led the cast to be “nervous,” even though each and every one of them are said to be confident about their returns.

“They will be notified in a few weeks but nobody knows who’s in and who’s out quite yet,” a source said.

The insider revealed that when it comes to casting decisions, producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County and other Real Housewives shows, prefer to examine the reunion episodes before making any major changes. In addition, the source went on, producers are always keeping their options open when it comes to new women and frequently interview potential new cast members for their shows.

As for where producers stand with potential new cast members at the moment, the Hollywood Life insider said they are currently eying up two ladies as they consider making changes to the current cast, which consists of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“Everyone’s just waiting though some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since filming wrapped officially just in case they are asked back,” the source explained.

Following the conclusion of the three-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special days ago, the cast is allegedly at odds but would reportedly make amends if it meant securing their “housewife” position on Season 15.

Loading...

Throughout the 14th season of the hit series, Gunvalson and Dodd were at war and while they allegedly made amends during the reunion special last week, it’s hard to say if their filmed reconciliation will continue through Season 15 if both women were to be brought back to the show. In fact, according to the source, Gunvalson would prefer to rejoin the series in a full-time role without Dodd appearing at all on the new episodes.

Judge and Beador are also said to be hoping that Dodd will be kicked off of the series.

“It got very bad at the end of filming, but Vicki would put her differences aside to be back full-time as would Kelly and Tamra,” the source added.