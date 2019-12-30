Travis Scott Seemingly Responds To Kylie Jenner’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo On Instagram

Travis Scott recently shared a comment on his Instagram page that has his fans suspecting that he’s upset with his ex and baby mama, Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a photo on her personal Instagram page on Sunday, December 29. The series of black-and-white photos show Jenner resting on a bed wearing lacy lingerie. The mother of one shared with her millions of followers that she was posting “one more thirst trap” to close out the year.

Upon posting the photo, Jenner received a plethora of likes and comments almost instantly. Us Weekly reports that, while she received praise from many of her fans, Scott had his own views on his ex’s post. The “SICKO Mode” rapper posted on his Instagram Stories shortly after Jenner’s post. The rapper simply wrote “Lol” in white, bold lettering with a black background.

Fans of the former couple quickly took notice of Scott’s comment. A screenshot of the post was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page on Sunday as well. After the outlet decided to post the story, its readers expressed their views on the matter in its comments section.

“Lmfao oh he mad,” one follower observed.

“Men love to say lol when they feelings hurt,” one fan shared.

“It’s ok baby. I’ll treat you right,” another follower offered.

Scott’s short comment comes after fans suspected that he was sharing new details about his relationship and eventual breakup from Jenner. The rapper caused these speculations after his song “Gatti” from his seven-track album, Jackboys. The rapper wrote a verse on the track that listeners thought was about an issue in the couple’s relationship. Prior to the couple announcing their breakup, there were rumors that the couple were having problems due to Jenner’s desire to be at home and Scott’s desire to go out.

“Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” he raps. “I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up).”

Scott has yet to confirm that his song is, in fact, about his relationship with Jenner.

Jenner and Scott ended their two-year relationship in October. While they never shared what exactly caused their split, they have both said on social media that their focus is on their daughter, Stormi Webster. Although Scott could’ve been upset by Jenner’s Instagram post, the pair has seemed to be on good terms since their breakup. They recently spent Thanksgiving together with Stormi and Jenner’s family. Jenner also helped to promote Scott’s new album on her Instagram page on Friday, December 27.