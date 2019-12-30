Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Open Button-Down Shirt & Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Bella Hadid heated up her Instagram feed on Monday morning with a hypnotic new video. In the clip, the model wore only an opened button-down shirt and bikini bottoms as she played with her hair and soaked up the sun.

The steamy video showed Bella sitting on the ground beside a pool lounge chair. In the background, green trees could be seen billowing in the breeze on a beautifully sunny day.

The 23-year-old beauty left very little to the imagination in an oversized, denim blue button-down that was left completely open. The top was embellished with black cross designs. Bella wore nothing underneath, which put her cleavage on show. One wrong move could have caused a wardrobe malfunction, as the top just barely kept Bella’s video Instagram-friendly.

Bella’s flat tummy was on full display above a low-cut pair of white bikini bottoms. While the front remained low on her waist, the sides of the bikini sat higher up on her hips to show off her curvy thighs.

Bella accessorized the look with a matching, blue pair of tiny, square sunglasses. She appeared to have just gone for a dip in the water, as her long, dark hair was slicked back in wet strands.

The video was set to serene-sounding music. Bella had her knees bent in front of her, further emphasizing her long, shapely legs. She slowly brushed her hair into a ponytail behind her head with a hair tie and stared at the camera. At one point, the video froze and flashed a still image of Bella.

Then, the video cut to a shot of Bella rocking an orange flower behind her ear. The entire time, she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Bella called the video a form of “hypnosis.”

The post garnered over 1 million views and more than 2,200 comments in just one hour, proving to be an instant hit with Bella’s fans. Many of the Calvin Klein model’s followers took to the comments section to leave praise for her flawless physique.

“OH MY GOODNESS!!!” close friend and fellow celebrity Khloe Kardashian wrote with heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“You look so good! I hope you’re doing well!” one fan said.

“U are hotter than the bottom my laptop,” another user added.

“How can someone look this good,” a fourth person said with fire emoji.

Bella’s bikini posts have become a rare treat on her Instagram feed, but fans always love to see them. Last week, the model rocked a black Calvin Klein bikini in another steamy video.