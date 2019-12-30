Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Taut Tummy In Breathtaking Instagram Photo

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her taut tummy in a breathtaking photo uploaded to Instagram where the actress and singer is seen in front of a mountain range as she enjoys a holiday getaway. She is enjoying some time away in Vals, Switzerland with her loved ones.

The entertainer shared a series of amazing photos from her trip, but one, in particular, appeared to grab her fans’ attention the most.

The image shows Vanessa in front of a mountain range wearing a cropped black and white sweater. The garment is adorned with a sassy zebra stripe across the chest and arms.

For the joyful pic, the actress raised her arms above her head in elation for being able to experience such breathtaking scenery, giving fans a peek at her flat and toned tummy in the process.

The former Disney’s High School Musical star paired the fun sweater with slim black pants and a black coordinating purse. Vanessa had her hair piled atop her head with some tendrils framing her cheekbones. She finished the look with oversized hoop earrings.

Although the actress tried hard to impress with her fashion choices, the breathtaking backdrop captivated her followers. The Swiss mountain ranges peaks appear to be capped with freshly fallen snow. Pine trees like the area behind the former teen superstar, just before a steel gate that appears to have Christmas lights strung upon it.

The photo has been liked over 193,000 times and counting thus far.

“Those mountains got nothing on you though,” said one follower of the actress.

“Overshare girl! These pics are amazing,” said a second fan of the actress in the accompanying caption of the fun photo.

“There’s a mountain in this picture?” quipped a third follower of the performer, alluding to the fact that all they can focus on is the beautiful actress in the lower left-hand corner of the pic.

The area where the actress is vacationing is a village and a municipality in the Surselva Region in Switzerland. The area is known for its winter sports, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

In the above photo, also taken at the same location, the Bad Boys for Life star is standing in front of what appears to be a rock wall. Sporting a long, 3/4 length grey woolen coat, black leggings and a cream-colored sweater with an oversized turtleneck top, Vanessa fits right into the winter wonderland setting of the area.

The actress paired her fashion with red leather gloves for a pop of color. Her hair is pulled away from her face to show off her dark colored lipstick and blue-tinted round sunglasses, a must to protect her eyes from the glare of the snow-capped mountains.