Instagram Hottie Rosanna Arkle Hangs By The Pool In A Stunning White Strapless Bikini

Rosanna Arkle looked like a total smokeshow in a white bikini for her latest Instagram upload, which she posted to her account early Monday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Rosanna rocked a strapless bikini that left very little to the imagination of her fans. The skimpy swimwear gave followers a peek at the model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs as she hung out by the swimming pool.

Rosanna is seen soaking up the sun as she holds up a camera and snaps a photo of herself in what appears to be a mirror. In the background of the shot the rippling water of a swimming pool can be seen while the model tilts her head to the side and closes her eyes in the pose.

Rosanna had her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a bronzed tan to complete the look.

Of course, the Australian stunner’s nearly 5 million Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to share their love and support for the post, which raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 230 comments all within in the first 6 hours after it was posted to the platform.

“Finally a photographer who could make me smile,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photograph.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” another admirer gushed.

“Good luck to you Rosanna in 2020 and Happy New Year!” a third comment read.

“This girl just keeps getting more and more beautiful by the day. Her most recent posts have been total fire, and I can’t wait to see what the new year has in store for her. Love you Rosanna!” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna is known for her racy photos, but she doesn’t always show off her curves in a bikini. Just last week the model rocked Instagram in a skintight bodysuit and some sexy ripped up jean shorts, which she paired with a set of lace-up heels. The model also posed with the shorts off, and captioned the snap “pants off Friday.”

Rosanna Arkle’s fans went wild for the pictures, and have flocked to click the button over 52,000 times while leaving over 660 comments for the model to date.