Bikini Model Alexa Collins Gets Pulses Racing In An Unbuttoned Blue Sweater & Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins sizzled in a skimpy blue sweater as she posed for a brand-new Instagram photo, which she uploaded to her social media account on Monday morning.

In the racy snapshot, the bikini model looked as hot as ever as she sported a baby blue cropped sweater that she left unbuttoned to show off her massive cleavage. The top boasted long sleeves and also revealed a look at Alexa’s tiny waist and flat tummy.

The model paired the sweater with some high-waisted jeans, flaunting her curvy hips in the process, as she accessorized with a large ring on her finger.

Alexa wore her long, golden blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head as she left a few strands out to frame her flawless face.

The model also sported a full glam makeup look for the shot, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter. She added to the application pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo some outdoor metal tables can be seen, while Alexa told her fans in the caption that she had a huge burrito just moments after snapping the picture.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s more than 665,000 followers went wild for the shot and made short work of clicking the like button over 4,100 times and leaving more than 100 comments in the span of just one hour after the photograph went live on the platform.

“Alexa: Some people make the days special, you are one of them, Good morning,” one of the bikini model’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“The sweater is beautiful, jeans pants very nice, hairstyles is so beautiful, you are always extraordinarily beautiful,” another admirer gushed.

“Quite possibly the prettiest gal on the internet!” a third comment read.

“OMG! Could she be any more perfect? This girl is one of the best looking creatures on this earth, am I right?” a fourth social media user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa stunned her fans just hours before her unbuttoned sweater photo when she revealed she was feeling feisty in a skintight tiger-print dress. The form-fitting gown boasted spaghetti straps and put all of the model’s enviable curves on full display.

Of course, that post was also a big hit with Alexa Collins’ gang of followers and has earned the blond bombshell over 11,500 likes and over 170 comments to date.