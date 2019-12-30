Derek Hough Cracks Up His Followers On Instagram

Derek Hough is cracking up his followers on Instagram with a new post that shows off his comedic side. The former Dancing with the Stars pro posted a photo with a corny joke that had his fans in stitches.

The handsome dancer posted a quip and comment in the photo’s caption where he stated he was “serious” about his repertoire of corny jokes.

His brother-in-law Brooks Laich was one of the first to comment on the post, joking that Derek’s corny quips were the “best part of my day.” Brooks is married to Derek’s sister Julianne.

In the photo, Derek looks quite serious, looking away from the camera and giving the photographer a profile shot of his handsome face. The dancer and actor is wearing a tan cowboy hat covering his blond locks, a dark denim jacket, and shirt, with a white T-shirt underneath.

Derek appears to be standing in front of a snowy backdrop. The area is blurred, but a tree can be seen on the left side of the photo.

With a serious look on his face, Derek appears to be in some deep thought in the dramatic photo, which provided the perfect canvas for the corny joke he shared with his followers.

Fans loved the old-fashioned humor and the photo that went along with Derek’s post.

“The dad jokes are strong with this one,” quipped a follower of the six-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner.

Other fans also loved the “dad jokes” and several of his fans also noted what a good father Derek would be when the time came for him to start his own family.

“You’re funny adorable and so smartly talented!! Never change!” said a second fan of the entertainer, followed by an emoji with heart eyes.

“What a great picture best I’ve seen of you yet. They are all good but this is the best,” commented a third follower of Derek.

The smoking hot photo and funny caption from the World of Dance judge have already been liked over 39,000 times.

On November 20, Derek posted yet another tongue-in-cheek photo and caption to the social media sharing site that had his followers both howling and drooling over the sassy, shirtless pic.

On November 4, Derek also dropped a photo where he was seen seated on a rock formation wearing a white T-shirt and black pants with coordinating boots. Looking away from the camera, Derek posted the joke below.

The dance pro and entertainer recently appeared on NBC’s Holidays with the Houghs alongside sister Julianne and as a performer at the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which aired on NBC.