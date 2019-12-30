Dolly Castro Flaunts Curvy Figure In Tight, White Bodycon Dress

Dolly Castro is showing off the body that made her famous in another smoking hot new Instagram share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Castro has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer curves for fans, rocking some of the hottest outfits on the planet. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, Castro sizzled in another revealing outfit.

In the caption of the image, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles, California. Castro did not specifically mention where she was in the image, but it appeared to be a room in her home. While looking straight into the camera with a big smile on her face, Castro struck a pose in profile, showing off her well-known figure in a white bodycon dress. The skintight ensemble hugged every single one of her beautiful curves, and her toned derriere and legs were on full display. The ensemble featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, and Castro displayed a hint of cleavage for the camera as well.

To accessorize her look, the Instagram model rocked a pair of sky-high heels and some gorgeous earrings. The beauty also wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Castro credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for the sexy outfit and even though the post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earning the smokeshow a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the shot has amassed over 43,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few others had no words and simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji including the flame, heart, and heart-eye.

“Just stunningly beautiful Dolly,” one fan gushed.

“Very beautiful and attractive dear miss,” a second fan added along with a few red heart emoji.

“Your Wondrous legs & My Weakness,” one more follower raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Castro sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in another NSFW dress. In the stunning snapshot, model struck a pose front and center and put her killer figure on display, rocking a tight silver dress that fit her like a glove. The dress showed off her beautiful legs and it comes as no surprise that the shot amassed over 43,000 likes.