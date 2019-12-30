‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Vision Board Hints At What She Has In Store For Jonah

Nelle has big plans coming up.

Nelle Benson is about to be released from Pentonville soon, as General Hospital spoilers have revealed, and that means chaos for some in Port Charles when she returns. It looks like the soap villain has been dreaming big while in prison. On Friday’s show, Nelle pulled out a vision board from under her mattress and viewers got to see a glimpse of what she hopes will be her future in the new year.

There was no indication just how long she has been working on that vision board, but Nelle certainly seems to have big plans ahead. The title of the board is Nelle’s aspirations for 2020. It depicts her dreams for her life when she is set free. She truly believes that she will have exactly what she desires, and it is clear that it includes her son. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Nelle’s return to Port Charles will cause plenty of ruckus in the lives of Michael, Sasha, Carly, Willow, and Chase.

In the center of it all is Jonah/Wiley. Nelle’s aspirations include a life with her son, and not just a simple one, either. Her vision board reveals that she dreams of a life with just her and Jonah living in a nice big house with a white picket fence somewhere away from Port Charles. Her future also includes fancy cars and really nice clothes.

Nelle's plan to have herself removed from Pentonville has hit a snag. Can Martin finish what she started?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/qnwyWEpPRn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 20, 2019

Friday’s episode seemed to indicate that Nelle Benson is about to take Jonah back and raise him herself. In fact, there is not even a hint that Michael will be included in her future with Jonah. What does that mean?

The print version of Soap Opera Digest indicates that Carly is once again at the center of her revenge when she gets out. It seems that Nelle may just be the one who will make the big reveal that General Hospital viewers have all been waiting for, but she isn’t about to let the Corinthos family get off easy. She feels that she has been mistreated by them, so it stands to reason that Nelle is hellbent on making them pay.

There is big drama coming up and fans are ready for it. The baby swap storyline has gone on for so long now, and everyone wants Michael to have his son back. Unfortunately, there will be huge repercussions from this secret that has been kept all this time. Willow will be hurt tremendously when she learns that her son is actually dead, and Lucas will wake up from his coma to the big mess that Brad has made.

General Hospital warned fans that the impact will be huge, and it’s all starting the week of New Year’s.