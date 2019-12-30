Bri Teresi Pulls Down Undies In Sexy Black-And-White Instagram Post

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi shared yet another sexy lingerie post on Sunday. In a new photo on her feed, the model rocked a lacy set that left very little to the imagination, which her fans loved.

The black-and-white shot showed Bri standing in front of a railing. The background was blurred, but Bri appeared to be posing in front of a cluster of trees on a sunny day.

Bri showed off her stunning figure in a dark bra with a black, lacy, floral design on the trim. The top was hardly enough to contain Bri’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Bri’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of matching, tiny panties. The bottoms sat low on her waist, giving fans a full view of the model’s hourglass figure. To show off even more skin, Bri pulled down the side of the panties playfully and slightly crossed her long, lean legs.

Bri accessorized the look with a pair of big, dangly earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included dark eye shadow, bright highlighter, thick lashes, darkened eyebrows, and a glossy, light color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in sleek strands.

Bri rested one elbow on the railing behind her and twisted her body slightly to further show off her curves.

In the caption, Bri revealed that Carey Hess snapped the photo during a shoot in San Jose, California.

The post garnered more than 14,000 likes and 250 comments in 18 hours, proving to be a hit with Bri’s fans. Many of the model’s followers took to the comments section to leave praise for her flawless physique.

“Oh wow, Now That is amazing!” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Love the black and white photos!! Shows off your classic and timeless beauty!!” another follower added.

“Unbelievably gorgeous & perfect goddess @briteresi. Enjoy your Sunday precious. xoxo,” a third user wrote.

“You look fab darling stay sweet always,” said another fan.

Bri’s Instagram feed has been filled with a ton of photos of herself rocking sexy lingerie in recent days. Last week, she shared a series of images in which she rocked a plaid, low-cut bra, red panties, and a black garter. In some photos, she finished off the look with an elf hat to celebrate the holidays.

Her latest photo featuring the holiday look garnered more than 16,000 likes.