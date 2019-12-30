Instagram Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Flaunts Pert Cleavage & Incredible Physique In Orange Bikini

Instagram fitness model Anais Zanotti inspired many on social media with her latest offering. The former Playboy model flaunted her absolutely incredible body in a tiny orange bikini that left fans stunned by her beauty. She also asked her followers what their goals were for next year.

Anais is an online personal coach. And with a body that is ripped, and yet so feminine, it seems as if the model knows her business well. The French beauty shared a pic where she wore nothing but an orange bikini and a lot of attitude.

The underwire bra curved to the Instagram model’s pert breasts and allowed Anais to maximize her cleavage. The hottie paired the bikini top with matching bottoms. The high cut also showed off plenty of skin on her thighs and hips.

However, it’s Anais’ athletic frame that had her fans talking. Every inch on the stunner was toned and firm. From the brunette’s triceps right down to her tiny ankles, it was clear that Anais is dedicated to her healthy lifestyle. She looked super-fit as she put her washboard abs, muscular thighs, and trim physique on display.

Anais posed by putting one of her hands on her head and staring into the horizon. She also placed her foot on her knee to show off her strong legs.

At the same time, there was a softness about the model. She wore her brown tresses in a side part and allowed her mane to drape down her breasts and waist. She parted her lips slightly and, in doing so, drew attention to the fullness of her sensuous mouth. In the background, tall trees and blue skies faded into the distance.

The 33-year-old has a firm following of 519,000 admirers. She regularly updates her social media pages with new photos and videos. She’s also one of the few Instagram stars who frequently interacts with her fans.

This particular image has already racked up close to 8,500 likes in the past 24 hours. Many of her fans also shared their New Year’s resolutions with the health guru. Some even admitted that Anais’ body inspired them to take better care of themselves.

“Omg my fitness motivation girl, body goals!!! Amazing tan,” one fan said.

Another shared, “WOW gorgeous. To get in shape again, thanks for the motivation.”

However, many followers simply complimented Anais on her incredible physique.

“Babe your bod is UNREAL,” opined one impressed fan.