‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Quit Her Bartending Job At SUR Restaurant Ahead Of Season 8

Ariana Madix is no longer working behind the bar at SUR Restaurant.

After serving as a bartender for the past several years at Lisa Vanderpump’s hot spot in West Hollywood, California, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and girlfriend of Tom Sandoval officially left the restaurant ahead of production on the series’ upcoming eighth season, which begins airing on Bravo next week.

In a preview clip shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on December 27, cast member Scheana Marie revealed that in addition to Madix quitting her job, SUR Restaurant was also without Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright, all of whom quit their gigs at the venue earlier this year.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have heard, Madix published a new cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails, with her longtime boyfriend weeks ago and has been traveling the country promoting the publication ever since.

Madix and Sandoval have also been hard at work on their new home in The Valley, which they purchased earlier this year and have yet to fully furnish.

Over the past several months, Madix and Sandoval have faced mean comments from fans who have spoken negatively about their new home’s lack of decor. However, in regard to the mean messages, Madix has insisted that she and Sandoval are simply taking their time and making sure that their space is exactly how they want it.

As Madix moved on from SUR Restaurant, a number of new staff members were brought to the restaurant, including bartender Brett Caprioni, who was added to the cast of Vanderpump Rules as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix and Sandoval’s co-star, Jax Taylor, took aim at the new cast members during an interview after their additions were confirmed by labeling the newbies as “thirsty.” Then, during their own interview with Us Weekly magazine a short time later, Madix and Sandoval stuck up for their new co-stars and suggested they were no different from Taylor himself.

“A thirsty group? Then what are we? What is [Jax]?” Madix wondered.

According to Madix, she and Sandoval have hit it off with a number of their new cast mates, including Dayna Kathan, who started off filming Vanderpump Rules Season 8 while working at TomTom restaurant, which is co-owned by Sandoval.

“Me and Dayna are like super tight friends. I love Danica. She’s a firecracker. We’ve hung out with her a lot over the years,” she explained.