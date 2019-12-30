Marie Osmond Honors ‘Sweet’ Mother Olive’s Love In Instagram Post

Marie Osmond honored her “sweet” mother, Olive, in a touching Instagram post where she correlated her own experiences as a grandmother to the inspiration she draws on a daily basis from the late Osmond family matriarch.

In a series of two photos, Marie shared images of three of her grandchildren and of a Christmas cactus plant that she gifted Olive when she had fallen ill. The foliage now resides in the Utah home Marie shares with husband Steven Craig.

In the post, Marie commented that she and her husband are blessed to have most of her children and grandchildren able to share the holidays with them. She also noted that this Christmas, in particular, brought back many fond memories of her own mother and the relationships she had with her grandchildren.

“She taught me how to be a mom and now a grandmother by example,” shared Marie in the lengthy post.

The singer, actress, and entertainer then spoke about the second image, a Christmas cactus that is only supposed to bloom once a year around the holiday season. She shared that when Olive was ill and bedridden with a stroke, Marie made sure to surround her mother with the things she loved, and one of them was plants.

Marie revealed that she swears this plant holds magic powers and that her late mother expresses her happiness through it.

The Talk host explained that the plant appears to bloom on special occasions throughout the year, a sign to Marie that her mother is still ever-present in her life. She called the plant a sweet metaphor of Olive’s love and consistency.

Fans of the music superstar loved the inspirational message shared by the entertainer and relayed their messages in the comments section of the post.

A fan wished Marie the best for the new year and also noted that she too has become more like her mother, remarking how thankful she was for her own parents’ teachings and love.

“Beautiful photo of your grandchildren and beautiful words and memories of your wonderful mother. I met her once back in the late 70s. She was a very special lady indeed. Much love to you and all of your beautiful family,” remarked a second fan of the superstar singer.

“I just bought myself this year my very own Christmas Cactus. It opened and bloomed like magic all of Christmas week. Now, most have fallen off. I’m hoping I get some magical special blooms throughout the year,” said a third follower of Marie’s on the social media site.