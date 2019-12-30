Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Bikini Body In Beachside Snaps

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira put her curves on display in her latest Instagram update, which showed her soaking up the sun in a series of beachside photos.

The snaps showed Gizele on a beach on the island of Fernando de Noronha, which is located off the coast of Brazil. The beauty stood in shallow water with blue skies and huge rock formations behind her.

Gizele wore a crochet crop top with a pair of matching booty shorts. The sexy outfit was mainly white, with blue, yellow, and orange stripes. The top buttoned up the back, and it showed off her tight abs. The mid-rise bottoms laced up the front while showing off her long, lean legs. She looked to be having a blast as she struck different poses.

Three photos showed the model from the front. One picture captured her entire body as she stood on the beach while waves splashed around her ankles. She smiled for the camera as one strap of the top fell off her shoulder, giving off a sexy vibe.

Another full-body shot showed Gizele enjoying the sun as she ran her hand through her hair, her face to the sky. The remaining front shot showed the stunner from a closer angle, giving her fans a better look at her fabulous figure in the unique short set.

Two snaps captured the model from behind, showing off her perky derrière. One picture showed Gizele looking at something in the distance with a serious expression on her face. In the remaining rear-view photo, she gave the camera a sultry gaze as she posed with one leg forward, showing off her curvy behind.

Gizele appeared to be makeup-free in the snaps, and her hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders. She accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the sunlight.

Her 1.2 million followers were thrilled with the photos, with many leaving behind fire and heart emoji in the comments section.

“Looking So Glamorous,” one follower wrote.

“This is awesome,” a second admirer said.

“Simply beautiful,” commented a third fan.

Gizele looks gorgeous in just about everything she puts on her body. She recently showed off her fit physique in a skimpy black bikini. But the stunner isn’t just about two-pieces. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she models a variety of clothing, ranging from jeans to sexy dresses.