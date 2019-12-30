Australian Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Her Booty In A Cheeky Bikini While Stretching Across A Sea-Doo

Madi Edwards kicked off her week with a new Instagram photo that has her 703,000 followers talking.

The photo was shared to her feed on Monday and saw the Australian model stretching across a bright yellow Sea-Doo in Fingal Head, New South Wales. A gorgeous view of the calm ocean water and bright blue sky provided a stunning background to the snap — though Madi explained that the day was not as glorious as the photo made it seem. She revealed in the caption of her post that she was nursing a hangover but noted that she was “pushing through like a champ.”

Hungover or not, the blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible as she showcased her flawless figure in a daringly cheeky bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Madi looked smoking hot in the latest addition to her Instagram feed that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. She sported a bright red life jacket as she lounged across the water craft, which nearly covered up her ensemble in its entirety. One arm was stretched out to throw the shaka sign to the camera, revealing a glimpse of her white, triangle style bikini top to her fans.

Meanwhile, Madi’s bikini bottoms were nearly out of sight as well but not because of her life jacket. Instead, its daringly cheeky style made it almost completely nonexistent — something her fans hardly seemed bothered by. The minuscule number left the babe’s pert derriere exposed almost in its entirety, while its high-cut style left her sculpted legs well within eyesight for her audience to admire.

Fans could also get a peek at the garment’s thin string waistband, which was pulled high up on Madi’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s new photo with love. The upload earned more than 8,000 likes after just five hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Several followers went a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another joked that they wished they looked like Madi did while lounging on a jet ski.

“Way too hot,” commented a third.

Madi often dazzles her followers with her incredible bikini body. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her curvy booty again in a cheeky, tie-dye two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Fans went wild for this look as well and awarded the steamy shot nearly 24,000 likes.