Johnny Galecki Says He’s ‘Jealous’ As Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Recounts Her Messy Day With Their Baby Boy

The 'Big Bang Theory' star missed out on some of his baby's messiest milestones.

Johnny Galecki just missed some of his newborn son’s messy milestones. The Big Bang Theory alum, who recently welcomed his first child, Avery Stryker Galecki, with girlfriend Alaina Meyer, had a sweet reaction to his longtime love’s hectic day while he was presumably away from his family for work.

In a post that many new moms can relate to, Meyer recounted her crazy day with nearly 4-week-old baby Avery, which included getting pooped on during bathtime, soaked in her own milk during feeding time, and even a clumsy encounter with a plant while holding her baby in her arms. While the day sounded messy, Meyer, who was photographed in a robe and slippers, noted that it was all okay because she had “a beautiful boy” smiling up at her.

In the comments section to the post, Galecki chimed in to say, “Why am I jealous?”

Galecki appears to have missed the action at home because he was out of the country. The new dad’s comment on his lady love’s post came on the same day he posted an Instagram photo to reveal he is in Sicily, Italy.

“Not jet lagged at all,” Galecki captioned a post of him strolling the streets of Taormina.

It is unclear why Galecki is in Italy or if Meyer and the baby are with him, but the new dad is currently juggling multiple projects, including an e-sports comedy, The Squad, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Galecki also recently announced that he is developing a new spin on the Warner Bros.’ Vacation franchise. The Emmy-nominated actor is working on an HBO Max series based on the Griswold family 30 years after he played teen Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

While Galecki admitted he was “jealous” that he couldn’t be at home with baby Avery for his bath and feeding time, other Instagram fans sympathized with Meyer and gave her a warm welcome to motherhood in the comments section to her post.

“#Welcometomotherhood,” one follower wrote. “Where suddenly being covered with human feces and other bodily fluids become the everyday norm lol.”

“It is the hardest job in the world but it is the Absolute Best Job ever!!!” another wrote. “Enjoy every second, poopy or not, because it goes so fast.”

“You’re a rockstar mom,” a third follower wrote to Meyer. “Just keep being you and you and your little man will be fine.”

And other commenters told the new mom that some of the best memories and joys are the moments that don’t go as planned.