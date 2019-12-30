Abigail Ratchford Becomes An ‘Ice Queen’ In Sheer Blue Lingerie On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford channeled her inner ice queen in a new post on her Instagram feed. Over the weekend, the stunning model shared a series of photos of herself rocking an icy blue lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The post included three photos that showed Abigail sprawled out in a navy blue bed. Gray and white patterned pillows could be seen behind her head. While the edges of the photo were dark, a light seemed to shine down right on Abigail.

Abigail looked beautiful in a very sheer, lacy lingerie set. The cups of her bra only covered half her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out underneath the lace. Because of her positioning on the bed, Abigail’s chest seemed to fall out of the tiny top and toward her face.

The model’s rock-hard, tanned abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong on her lower half. The bottom appeared to be completely lace. While the front sat low on her waist to show off her flat tummy, the sides rested higher up on her hips to give a view of her curvy backside and long, lean legs.

Abigail appeared to skip the accessories for this photo shoot, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included a dark bronzer on her cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown smoky eye shadow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a peach color on her full lips. The Pennsylvania native’s long, jet black hair fell around her head in messy waves as she lay on the pillows.

In the first photo, Abigail rested slightly on her back and twisted her body to further emphasize her curves as she stared at the camera. The second photo showed her back arched even further as she smiled and closed her eyes. In the third image, she lay on her back and arched again, risking a wardrobe malfunction with her bra. Abigail’s arms remained extended above her head in every photo.

As she often does, Abigail asked in her caption which photo fans loved the most.

The post garnered 160,000 likes and nearly 1,600 comments in just 14 hours. Many fans left praise for Abigail’s flawless physique in the comments section, while others answered her question.

“I’ll say 2, love your smile and you look great,” one fan said.

“Why are you dropping this much heat on a Sunday,” another user quipped.

“Wow Abigail, love all 3 photos, look amazing, stunning too, perfect in every way,” a third follower added.

This “icy” post is just one of many updates from Abigail over the holidays. Last week, she compared herself to a piece of artwork when she posed for a photo while wearing a lacy, red one-piece.