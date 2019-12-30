Australian Model Olivia Mathers Slays In Minuscule Leopard-Print Bikini In Oceanside Snap

Olivia Mathers is back in bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Sunday, the Australian model wowed her 567,000 followers with a sizzling new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page. In the photo, the 23-year-old was seen leaning up against a metal railing outside as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed skin. A beautiful view of the light blue sky and refreshing ocean provided a gorgeous background behind her.

While the scene was nothing short of breathtaking, it was Olivia herself that captivated her audience by showing off her killer figure in a skimpy bikini from White Fox Swim that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in the minuscule two-piece from the Australian-based clothing line that left very little to the imagination. The set boasted a white-and-black leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though Olivia’s skin-baring display had likely already done the job.

Olivia’s bikini included a triangle-style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased the model’s toned arms. Its plunging neckline upped the ante even further and left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Olivia also sported the matching bottoms of the set, which were equally-as risque as her bikini top. The garment covered only what was necessary thanks to its daringly high-cut design that exposed her sculpted legs and curves almost in their entirety. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

The babe added a thin, white robe to her ensemble — though it hardly did its job of providing any extra coverage. Olivia wore it completely open, and allowed it to slink far down her shoulders, giving fans a nearly full-length look at her incredible bikini body.

Fans were far from shy about showing the love for Olivia’s new Instagram upload. The post has earned over 33,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of compliments for Olivia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Simply stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “always goals.”

“Wow amazing! You’re simply perfect & what a fantastic body/figure do you have!” commented a third.

Olivia has proved time and time again that she’s not afraid to show some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the stunner saw her showing off her flawless physique again in a strappy silver bikini that was even more scandalous than her leopard-print look. The display also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the steamy post over 30,000 likes.