Blond Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Rocks Mermaid Scale Bathing Suit In Smoking Hot New Video Update

Lindsey Pelas rocked a stunning mermaid scale print bathing suit for her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account on Sunday.

In the smoking hot video, the blond bombshell donned the skimpy blue bathing suit as she cuddled with her adorable little dog, Tosh. Lindsey left little to the imagination in the daring one-piece, as she accessorized with sexy swimwear with a pair of beige netted pants in a few parts of the video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks.

Lindsey showcased her ample bust, toned arms, curvy hips, long, lean legs,and tiny waist in the bathing suit, which boasted a slim cut on the sides to show off the model’s sideboob.

The gorgeous model wore her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders in the video.

The social media fan favorite also rocked a full face of makeup for the clip, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a bronzed tan all over her body, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her face, and light-pink lips, which she had heavily lined.

Of course, Lindsey’s more than 9 million followers fell in love with the video, and watched the clip over 200,000 times while leaving nearly a whopping 680 comments in less than 24 hours after the post went live on the platform.

“Gorgeous,” one of Lindsey’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Hottie,” another adoring fan stated.

“Amazing,” a third comment read.

“Woooowww queen!!!! @lindseypelas you are super beautiful and wonderful, you are simply the best, you know something that I admire a lot as a fighter and especially as a person, you are wonderful, an excellent woman, super fighter, super worker who never gives up until you reach each of your dreams, which always you have millions of successes and blessings in everything you do queen, you are really a woman who is worth gold, thanks for inspiring with your beauty, that you have millions and millions of successes in everything, kisses and greetings,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey dropped the jaws of her fans just a few days before her mermaid scale bathing suit shot when she posted in a light-blue bodysuit.

That post also proved to be a popular one for Lindsey Pelas, and has garnered over 105,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments for the model to date.