Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Killer Curves In Sheer Black Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Tarsha Whitmore is proving yet again that she can dress to impress.

On Monday, the Australian bombshell showed off her latest look in a smoking hot new Instagram photo that was an instant hit with her 723,000 followers. It was taken in Brisbane, Australia, and saw the 19-year-old posing in the middle of a long hallway with “good lighting,” which Tarsha noted was one of the inspirations behind the sizzling snap.

Good lighting or not, Tarsha herself was looking absolutely stunning in a sexy, little black dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The social media sensation wowed in the skimpy number that fit her like a glove and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It was a strapless style that fell low on her chest to tease a glimpse of cleavage while also showcasing the babe’s toned arms. The piece also boasted a sheer material that almost completely exposed her voluptuous assets underneath, certainly pushing the limits of the photo sharing platform.

Also of note was the dress’s daringly short length that grazed just to the tops of the Aussie hottie’s thighs to showcase her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, the tiny skirt clung tight to her famous backside, accentuating her peachy derriere. She added a silver ring belt to the look for a bit of bling that highlighted her trim waist and helped define her hourglass figure.

Tarsha carried her belongings for the evening in a small black purse that was slung over one shoulder. Her honey blond tresses were styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle that sat high on top of her head and cascaded over her shoulders in long, bouncy curls.

As for her beauty in the photo, Tarsha opted for a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, dusting of red blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also added brown eye shadow, eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering the new addition to her page with love. The sizzling snap has earned more than 11,000 likes after three hours on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Ugh obsessed,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tarsha was “dressed to thrill and to kill it.”

“Wow. Just gorgeous, and that figure is sexy,” commented a third.

Mini dresses seem to be one of Tarsha’s favorite ensembles lately. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking the look again, though this time the number was made of a ruched white material that flattered the model’s physique in all the right ways. Fans were far from shy about showing some love to the outfit, which earned over 19,000 likes and 200 comments.