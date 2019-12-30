Elizabeth Hurley Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini

It might be winter in some parts of the world, but actress Elizabeth Hurley heated up Instagram in a photo that showed her wearing a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach — the beauty’s apparel company — shared the photo that showed the star in the skimpy number. The brunette bombshell was lying on her back on a white, sandy beach. The snap captured most of her body as she soaked up the sun. Her head was at the bottom of the photo — an angle that gave her fans a nice look at her chest, as well as the rest of her body.

The beauty’s pink bikini top was a classic triangle style that revealed plenty of cleavage and sideboob. Because of the angle of the photo, not much of the bottoms could be seen, but it was clear that they were a classic bikini cut. They tied at the sides and appeared to be cheeky, as part of Elizabeth’s hip could be seen. The sexy number featured small, gold ring details that added a bit of bling to the look.

The actress’ back was slightly arched as she lay with her knees bent, showing off her toned thighs. The pose also gave fans a peek at her smooth skin, flat abs and lower abdomen.

Elizabeth’s arms were at her sides as she basked in sun with her eyes closed and her lips slightly parted. Her brown tresses were down and spilled across the sand. The bridge of her nose and the top of her chest were a light shade of pink from exposure to the sun. She sported a large pair of semi-opaque sunglasses as water rushed ashore beside her.

In the caption, the company announced that many items were marked down for Boxing Day.

Fans of the actress raved over how fabulous she looked.

“Stunningly beautiful and getting more and more beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“OmG – your body looks like 24!!” a second admirer said.

“You are forever the GODDESS!!” commented a third follower.

“One of the most amazingly beautiful women on earth!!” wrote a fourth fan.

Elizabeth does look amazing for her 54 years. Her personal Instagram account is filled with photos that showcase her incredible physique, which she doesn’t seem to mind showing off. She recently put her figure on display in a racy photo that showed her going topless under a sequined blazer while wearing a pair of panties.