Instagram Model Natalie Gauvreau Pairs A Black String Bikini With A Monokini To Flaunt Insane Cleavage

Instagram model Natalie Gauvreau left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram share. The stunner took to social media on Sunday to let her fans know of her travel plans and to show off her fantastic figure in a tiny black bikini and monokini.

The blonde bombshell flaunted all her assets in a two-piece swimsuit that hugged her curvees in all the right places. In the multi-photo post, Natalie showed off her curvaceous figure which was rather skimpily clad.

Natalie looked ultra-hot in a black string bikini that she paired with a monokini. The bikini top hides very little of Natalie’s ample breasts. And in the second pic, Natalie even tugs at the bikini top to flaunt some more of her insane cleavage.

The model cleverly paired the bikini top with a swimsuit bottom that leaves the breasts bare. The monokini covers Natalie’s belly button yet emphasizes her tiny waist. She wore the bikini bottom’s thick straps over her shoulders. Strangely, it framed her décolletage and cleavage area superbly.

The blonde wore her hair in a half-ponytail. Gauvreau, who usually opts for a more styled look, chose to wear her tresses in casual disarray. As her blonde mane cascaded down her shoulders and back, the 34-year-old looked directly at the camera. Natalie oozed sensuality as she pouted her full lips like a woman who knows what she wants.

The Canadian-based model posed in an apartment building. In the background, floor-to-ceiling windows allow the light and spectacular views inside the apartment. Sky rises and modern contemporary furniture seem to imply that Natalie is a city girl.

It also appears as if the social media influencer has become somewhat of a jet-setter. In her caption, she revealed that she was on her way to Paris. She also asked her fans if they could recommend any places for her to visit in City of Lights.

Natalie has an astounding number of followers. Over 4.2 million people follow the bombshell on Instagram alone. She also keeps her fan base by regularly updating her social media pages with titillating NSFW pics.

This particular image has already amassed closed to 100,000 likes. Many of her fans also posted in the comments section, praised her beauty, and wished her well for the journey ahead.

“Go to the catacombs under the city. Its macabre 1000 s skulls in the walls. And try their steak tartare. My favorite (raw beef prepared),” one fan advised Natalie.

Another follower mentioned, “Have your man take you shopping on Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré for sure.”