Adrienne Bailon Poses In The Snow Over The Holidays In Skintight Leather Pants & Black Boots

Adrienne Bailon has been active on her Instagram account over the Christmas period and has treated her fans to another photo of herself in the snow.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned her followers in a cozy ensemble. She paired a long-sleeved black sweater with a gray and black coat over the top. Bailon wrapped the garment over her shoulders and didn’t place her arms through the sleeves. She wore her brunette wavy locks down and put on a black beanie with a furry bobble on top. She matched the hat with skintight leather pants and lace-up boots. Bailon applied a bold red lip and a coat of nail varnish which gave the look some color.

In a post consisting of two photos, Bailon stood in the snow in both shots. She appeared to be in the woods as she was surrounded by tall trees and a lot of nature. In both pics, she held a glass of red wine while posing. In the first, she raised one hand to her hair while she looked at the camera with a soft expression. In the second, The Real co-host sported the exact same pose but looked down.

For her caption, she referenced the lyrics to the famous Christmas song “Let It Snow!” Bailon told her followers that she was drinking her favorite red wine by Maison Marcel, French Velvet.

The “Playas Gon’ Play” songstress also listed what makeup and clothing brands she wore in the shots. Her lipstick was Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand, the boots were Dr. Martens, the sweater was from & Other Stories, while her leather pants were vegan and from Topshop. Bailon revealed that she stole the hat from Jet Marie Alexander and the coat from her husband, Israel Houghton.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.7 million followers.

“You look so cute!” one user wrote, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

“The most undeniably gorgeous woman. My crush,” another shared.

“Wow, that Fenty lip is POPPING! I love that color!” a third fan remarked.

“This whole outfit is a vibe,” a fourth follower commented.

She didn’t geotag the post, however, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Cheetah Girl uploaded numerous shots of herself in a bikini in a hot tub which was taken in the same setting. Bailon located the photo with Vermont and captioned the pic with another famous Christmas song, “Winter Wonderland.”