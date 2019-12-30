Abby Dowse Teases Fans & Tugs On Her Underwear In Up Close & Personal Snap

Model Abby Dowse put her curves on display Monday in an up close and personal photo that showed off her incredible figure while wearing a skimpy pair of underwear.

The photo showed Abby standing in a room next to a white wall. Part of a plant could be seen in the background, but there was no doubt that this photo was all about the blond bombshell’s incredible figure. The snap captured the model from a close angle, showing just the bottom of her face to the top of her thighs, putting all of her curves on display.

Abby’s skimpy pink underwear was trimmed in white, a color that made her smooth, bronze skin glow as she stood inches from the camera.

The bra was a T-shirt style that looked to be as comfortable as it was revealing. It featured a low-cut neckline that accentuated her voluptuous chest. She wore one strap off her shoulder, creating a sexy vibe as she posed in front of the camera with her chest slightly forward. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also on display.

Abby’s string panties were equally revealing with the sides pulled high on her waist, calling attention to her flat abs and slender midsection. The revealing undies also showed off the curves of her hips as well as her toned thighs. She teased her fans and tugged on one side of the panties.

The stunner wore her hair down in waves and sported a pink gloss on her lush lips, which were slightly parted. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, layered pendant necklaces, and a bracelet on each wrist.

In the caption, Abby said the underwear, which was from Lounge Underwear, was comfy.

It might have been comfortable, but it was also titillating. Her followers thought she looked incredible in the set and told her so.

“Now that is stunning and spectacular,” one follower said.

“You look Amazing and Stunning,” wrote a second admirer.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” a third fan chimed in.

“Best account on Instagram,” commented a fourth follower.

Abby is no stranger to showing off her curves in a variety of revealing outfits. She likes to keep her 1.7 million followers guessing as to what she will wear next, but they can always count on her snaps being sexy. One of her most popular posts in recent days showed her flaunting her curves in red lacy lingerie that left little to the imagination.