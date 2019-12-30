Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Cleavage & Booty While Asking Fans If They Prefer Front Or Backside View

Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko asked her fans a rather simple question on Sunday. She wanted to know whether they preferred a front or backside view of her while wearing skintight workout clothes.

Anastasiya took to Instagram to share her latest NSFW photographs with her hordes of fans. The stunner flaunted her cleavage in a leotard that seemed just a tad too small for her voluptuous frame. The top had a plunging neckline that barely contained Anastasiya’s ample breasts. The back of the top was constructed from a mesh fabric that teased her bare flesh.

The blonde bombshell tucked the leotard into a pair of black leggings. Those who follow the Instagram sensation knows that she’s especially proud of her derriere. The pants clung to her every curve and showed off her thick thighs and booty. Anastasiya completed her outfit with a pair of black and grey sneakers.

In the first photograph, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” posed by looking into the mirror. Her back was facing the camera while she was fiddled with her hair. In the second pic, Anastasiya also gave her fans frontal view. Fans could see her magnificent hourglass figure. Luckily for her fans, they could still see her butt because of the floor-to-ceiling mirror.

The 25-year-old styled her blond mane in a side-path. She allowed her thick, wavy hair to fall down her shoulders and back, framing her lovely face. She wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, lashings of mascara and a pretty pink lipstick.

The social media influencer has a staggering following of over 10.3 million people. Many of them were also intent on answering Anastasiya’s question. The comments section was abuzz with fans who were only too delighted to give her their opinion. A quick glance reveals that her followers could not reach a consensus with many of them were divided on which was the better pic. Many simply told the model that they loved both poses and could not decide on a favorite.

This particular image has already racked up more than 200,000 likes, proving that Anastasiya still knows how to reach her audience. Many complimented her on her looks by posting heart and fire emoji. Other fans let the beauty know what they thought of her latest offering.

“Darling I simply love you and both poses!! 2 words FLAWLESS PERFECTION!! Please message me back cause I can’t stop thinking about you honey!!” one adoring fan said.

Another follower messaged, “Curves for days.”