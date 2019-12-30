Melissa Gorga, 40, Lays On Her Back In A Strapless Gold Bikini In Mexico

The 'RHONJ' star showed some skin at the beach in Cancun.

Melissa Gorga turned up the heat this Christmas as she put her insane figure on full display with a new bikini snap. The gorgeous Real Housewives of New Jersey star swapped a chilly East Coast winter for much sunnier climbs as she sizzled during a trip to Mexico while laying down after slipping into a metallic strapless bikini for a fun day at the beach.

The flawless mom of three proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in the upload she shared with her 1.9 million followers on December 28 as she flashed some skin in a light gold bikini.

Melissa shared two pictures of herself as she soaked up all the sunshine in the multi-photo upload, with the first shot perfectly highlighting her fit and toned figure.

The reality star – who’s sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice – stood up and had both of her hands on her head as she scrunched up her long brunette hair while she gave the camera a pretty sultry grin. The beauty had her left foot slightly pointed as she flashed the flesh at the seaside and revealed her impressive all-over tan.

She also shielded her eyes from the intense Mexican sun with a pair of glamorous oversized shades and also accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears and bangles on both of her wrists.

In the second snap in the upload she shared with her followers in between Christmas and New Year, she could be seen laying on her back as she did some relaxing on a beach hammock.

Melissa – who stunned fans with a gorgeous makeup-free photo back in October – enjoyed some serious rest and relaxation while south of the border as she stretched out both of her arms across the hammock’s intertwined rope design and put her face directly in the sunshine.

As for her bikini, the beauty wowed in the shimmery two-piece, which was made up of a light metallic gold bandeau-style strapless top with a vertical seam down her chest.

She paired the glamorous top with a pair of skimpy bottoms in the same material, which sat well below her bellybutton and showed off her toned legs and slim waist.

In the caption, she revealed that her fun bikini look is available from her own boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, while she also told fans that she was spending the remainder of her holiday season at The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun.

She also shared a message in Spanish, which translated to, “living the good life in Mexico.”

The sizzling bikini shots have received more than 55,700 likes since Melissa first posted the post to social media as well as hundreds of comments from seriously impressed RHONJ fans who couldn’t believe the star celebrated her 40th birthday back in March.

“40 looks stunning on you,” one fan told her with two fire emoji.

Another comment read, “Body on point” with two eye heart emoji.

“Wow you look great!” a third person wrote.