Ashley Benson Spent Quality Time With Cara Delevingne & Family At Disneyland

Ashley Benson spent the Holidays with girlfriend Cara Delevingne and her British family at the Happiest Place on Earth.

As reported by E! News, the Pretty Little Liars star together with the Delevingne family took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The model’s sister, Chloe Delevingne, shared several snapshots from the family outing on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The first pic showed a lovely family photo which included Ashley, Cara, half-brother Alexander Jaffe, Chloe and her husband, Edward Grant, as well as their two kids. The gang were joined by a Disneyland VIP tour guide. According to the publication, the photo was taken inside the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge area.

The next snapshot showed another group shot, where the family posed outside of the themed attraction. While Cara was holding her nephew, she stood next to Ashley in the pic, and it seemed like the couple was holding hands.

In another photo, the 30-year-old actress and the 27-year-old model were seen embracing each other in what seemed like the middle of a walkway, a Christmas tree beside them, and beautiful festive holiday lights and decorations as the background. Ashley donned a Pluto hat, while Cara sported a Goofy one.

The latest share garnered a ton of attention from fans all over the world. It received more than 3,000 likes and about 40 comments — and still growing. Followers went over the comment section and gushed over the adorable photos and specifically on how the family embraced Ashley as one of their own. While other admirers flooded the post with heart emoji.

“Cara’s family has accepted Ashley as one of their own and it WARMS MY HEART,” wrote a fan.

“Best load of smiles ever,” commented an admirer.

“Love your Minnie Mouse bow, Chloe! What a fun day with the family!” added a third Instagrammer.

It was not indicated when the photos were taken, probably on Christmas or days after the celebrations. It was reported by the same publication that Disneyland allegedly stopped selling tickets to customers once they reached capacity, as the attractions are overly crowded during the Holidays and summers.

Just two weeks ago, the Carnival Row actress shared a sweet 30th birthday tribute for the Spring Breakers star on her social media page that consisted of a lengthy message and several phots of their relationship.

In the caption of the post, Cara described Ashley as her “safe place,” and that she feels like she has known Ashley her whole life. Cara also revealed that she is proud of having witness her girlfriend grow into the woman Ashley always dreamt of being and that she loved her “beyond words.”