‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas & Zoe Make Relationship Official To The Family

This episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will only air in the Eastern and Central time zones. The soap opera will be pre-empted on the West Coast as CBS will broadcast NCAA Football: Sun Bowl. This episode will then air on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, on the West Coast while a repeat episode will play in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 31 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will take his relationship with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to the next level, per She Knows Soaps. Since they have already made love, the next logical step is to introduce her to the family.

Thomas and Zoe will wake up in each other’s arms. After Zoe asked Thomas if he was serious about her, Thomas pulled out all the stops and assured Zoe by making love to her. Zoe allowed herself to be swept away by a tide of emotions and spent the night with Thomas. As reported by The Inquisitr, she lost focus of her real mission which is to spy on the designer.

The soap opera spoilers, via World Of The Bold and the Beautiful, tease that Thomas will continue to reassure Zoe that he cares for her. The model is scared that Thomas may be using her to get over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), but the designer will assuage her fears by taking her to his family.

Thomas will ask Zoe to come as his date to the Forresters’ annual Christmas dinner. He will try to show Zoe that he’s moving on by taking the relationship to the next level. Zoe, who was present at last year’s soiree, will feel flattered by Thomas’ invite. She may feel as if Thomas is serious about her if he’s willing to introduce her to everyone as his girlfriend.

On the other hand, Zoe may feel even more uncertain about Thomas after her night with him. Zoe knows that she lost control and may feel as if she let Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) down. The model may also be battling her feelings for Thomas. She may be falling for him without knowing if he’s genuinely changed or not.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful hint that she may accept Thomas’ invite. She has nothing to lose by accompanying the designer and can watch him interact with his family and Hope. Most of all, she’s unsure if Thomas still harbors feelings for the blonde. If Zoe can answer that question, she will know what Thomas’ true intentions are.